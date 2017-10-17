Sweden's Former PM Pulls Off Hilarious Videobomb On Live TV

Sweden’s former prime minister has become a viral sensation following one of the most bizarre videobombs of the year.

Carl Bildt, 68, walked behind the leader of his conservative Moderate Party’s youth wing, Benjamin Dousa, during a TV4 interview at its annual conference in Orebro over the weekend.

With a white cup in hand, Bildt bounced along the screen:

MEDIA: Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt interrupts interview pic.twitter.com/oLdVExQ7Ml — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 15, 2017

The footage only lasted around 6 seconds, but the clip of the current co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations showing his goofy side soon went viral.

It appeared to delight tweeters in their droves, with some likening him to Rowan Atkinson’s quirky character of Mr. Bean:

the real mr. bean 😍 — Human Nature (@TheHumanNautre) October 15, 2017

This makes me happy. https://t.co/tG3eMrUYsA — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 15, 2017

Ok this is a genuinely world-class photo-bombing by @carlbildt https://t.co/4CvwQhSNXB — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) October 15, 2017

Whatever is in that cup I'll have one https://t.co/5kR3ffhtVJ — Timo Smit (@Timosmit) October 15, 2017