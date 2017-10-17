WEIRD NEWS
Sweden's Former PM Pulls Off Hilarious Videobomb On Live TV

"The real Mr. Bean."

Sweden’s former prime minister has become a viral sensation following one of the most bizarre videobombs of the year.

Carl Bildt, 68, walked behind the leader of his conservative Moderate Party’s youth wing, Benjamin Dousa, during a TV4 interview at its annual conference in Orebro over the weekend.

With a white cup in hand, Bildt bounced along the screen:

The footage only lasted around 6 seconds, but the clip of the current co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations showing his goofy side soon went viral.

It appeared to delight tweeters in their droves, with some likening him to Rowan Atkinson’s quirky character of Mr. Bean:

