Democratic Socialist Drops Out Of Chicago Congressional Primary

Chicago Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa dropped out of the Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Luis Gutíerrez (D-Ill.) on Tuesday and endorsed Cook County Commissioner Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, the odds-on front-runner in the race.

“After spending the last week discussing with family, friends, supporters, and leaders in the progressive movement, I have come to the conclusion that this is the best course of action not just for me, but for the vitally important movement we continue to build every day,” Ramirez-Rosa said in a statement announcing his decision.

Calling Garcia a “good friend and progressive champion,” the alderman invited his supporters to endorse Garcia as well.

“I hope you will join me in ensuring we have strong progressive leadership in this district at such a vital time in this country, when so many of our critical concerns are at stake,” Ramirez-Rosa said.

Ramirez-Rosa’s announcement follows polling indicating that he would have faced a blowout in a matchup against Garcia. A Public Policy Polling survey released on Dec. 19 showed Garcia with 54 percent support compared with 7 percent for Ramirez-Rosa, and even less for other challengers.

The immediate impact of Ramirez-Rosa’s decision is to virtually ensure Garcia’s victory in the March 20 race.

But it is also likely to disappoint the progressive activists and democratic socialists who had rallied behind Ramirez-Rosa’s bid.

If elected, Ramirez-Rosa, 28, would have been the first openly gay Latino member of Congress. He also would have been the only person who was both a sitting member of Congress and a dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America.