“Star Wars” fans know that Carrie Fisher never went far without her beloved French bulldog, Gary Fisher.

Now, it looks like the pooch followed her right into a galaxy far, far away with a role in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which was filmed before her death last year at the age of 60.

Clair Henry of fan site Fantha Tracks spotted a Gary-like alien in a still and asked “Episode VIII” director Rian Johnson on Twitter:

Johnson replied:

YES! Wow, good eyes. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 6, 2017

Fisher, who suffered from bipolar disorder, said the ever-present pooch was her therapy dog.

“Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down,” Fisher told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in 2013. “He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”