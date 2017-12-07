ENTERTAINMENT
Carrie Fisher's BFF Dog Has A Perfectly Adorable Cameo In 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Gary Fisher hits the big screen.
Star Wars” fans know that Carrie Fisher never went far without her beloved French bulldog, Gary Fisher. 

Now, it looks like the pooch followed her right into a galaxy far, far away with a role in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which was filmed before her death last year at the age of 60

Clair Henry of fan site Fantha Tracks spotted a Gary-like alien in a still and asked “Episode VIII” director Rian Johnson on Twitter: 

Johnson replied: 

Fisher, who suffered from bipolar disorder, said the ever-present pooch was her therapy dog. 

Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down,” Fisher told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in 2013. “He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

Fisher’s assistant, Corby McCoin, adopted Gary after her death, but clearly, the pup still misses “mom” as a photo released in October showed.

Carrie Fisher's Best Quotes About 'Star Wars'
