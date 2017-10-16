Carrie Fisher Sent A Cow Tongue To Producer Who Sexually Assaulted A Friend

There was no greater ally than the late, great Carrie Fisher.

Fisher’s friend Heather Ross is among the many women who are coming forward with their stories of sexual harassment and assault amid the accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Ross told Tucson radio station 94.9 on Monday about how Fisher stood up to a producer after Ross disclosed to her that she’d been assaulted by “an Oscar-winning producer.”

Fisher hand-delivered a package to the hotshot at Sony.

“It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box,’” Ross, a television producer and director, said on “The Morning Mix.”

We’re not worthy.

Ross met the unnamed producer online and spoke with him about getting involved in his latest project. When she met him, the producer picked her up and “within two minutes” pulled over, reached over her to recline her seat and pushed himself on top of her. The producer put his hand on Ross’s chest to pin her down.

“When it happened, it happened so quickly that I was ashamed of myself,” she said. “I thought I did something wrong. And I thought, ‘Well, maybe by meeting up with him...I was asking for it.’”

Well, good thing Ross had Fisher as a “dear friend” to set that nonsense straight. Fisher decided to personally deliver the tongue in a Tiffany’s box to the producer at Sony. Then she watched him open it.

“It felt validating to know that this woman, who I love as a friend, was not just a fake Hollywood friend,” Ross told “Morning Mix.” “She was true. She did that on her own ... but that’s what Carrie Fisher was. She spoke out and she put things out there and in your face.”