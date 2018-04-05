Carrie Underwood Shows Her Face, And It's A Welcome Sight For Fans

Carrie Underwood just gave fans some face time.

The country singer on Wednesday posted an uncaptioned photo of herself in the studio, showing half her face. She said earlier that a November fall at her home left her “not quite looking the same.”

Underwood revealed in January that the accident not only broke her wrist, but left her with up to 50 stitches in her face.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up .... When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” she wrote then.

The message sparked speculation about whether Underwood was permanently disfigured.

A photo taken of Underwood by former “Below Deck” star Adrienne Gang in December re-emerged a day after the announcement, adding more fuel to the conversation. Gang had posed for the picture at a gym with the country star, and said Underwood “looked great.”

“I really didn’t notice anything wrong, but I also wasn’t looking for it either,” she told HuffPost.

While some fans on Twitter debated what Underwood’s new photo tweet meant for her appearance, some were just happy to see her making music.

OMG!!! I am freaking out Carrie!!😁❤️ We are all so ready to begin this next chapter with you! #CU6 - here we come!! 👏🏻 #studiotease #NewMusicAlert — Jeff (@KazooCarrieFan) April 4, 2018

The day your new album is released is going to be the best day of 2018. No joke. It will beat out every other day. — Samantha Christine (@schristine90) April 4, 2018