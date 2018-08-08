Carrie Underwood Reveals She's Pregnant With 2nd Child

Rick Diamond via Getty Images Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards together on June 6.

Carrie Underwood caught fans off guard with an exciting announcement on Tuesday.

The country singer revealed she is expecting her second child with her hockey player husband of eight years, Mike Fisher. The two already have a 3-year-old son together, Isaiah.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood said in an Instagram video.

Underwood revealed the news while announcing start dates for her tour for her upcoming album, “Cry Pretty.” The album is set for release in September, but she told fans she won’t begin touring until May 2019 because of her baby news.

“We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of it. Love you guys!” the country singer said. “We will see you on the road in 2019!”

