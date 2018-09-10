ENTERTAINMENT
09/10/2018 02:29 pm ET Updated 17 minutes ago

Carrie Underwood Blitzed By Critics Of 'Sunday Night Football' Opening Song

"My ears are taking a knee in protest,” said one listener of the singer's new NFL theme, “Game On.”
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Maybe the refs should call “roughing the singer.”

Carrie Underwood took a heap of hits for the new musical intro to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” The latest theme song is called “Game On.”

Underwood previously sang “Oh, Sunday Night” to kick off the broadcast and before that, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which had also been sung by Pink and Faith Hill. 

Watch “Game On” below and then check out the Twitter users who were definitely not on Team Carrie under the clip:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Carrie Underwood Style Evolution
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Sports And Recreation Carrie Underwood National Football League Nbc Sunday Night Football
Carrie Underwood Blitzed By Critics Of 'Sunday Night Football' Opening Song
CONVERSATIONS
An error occurred, comments could not be loaded.