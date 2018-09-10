Carrie Underwood Blitzed By Critics Of 'Sunday Night Football' Opening Song

Maybe the refs should call “roughing the singer.”

Carrie Underwood took a heap of hits for the new musical intro to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” The latest theme song is called “Game On.”

Underwood previously sang “Oh, Sunday Night” to kick off the broadcast and before that, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which had also been sung by Pink and Faith Hill.

Watch “Game On” below and then check out the Twitter users who were definitely not on Team Carrie under the clip:

My ears are taking a knee in protest of Carrie Underwood SNF theme songs! This years is the worse!!!#NFLSunday — Pastor Tim Nicholson (@Pastor_TimWOL) September 10, 2018

I love Carrie Underwood with every fiber of my being but what is this new SNF song? — Megan (@Megan_Broadway) September 10, 2018

There's no sense in telling you that the NEW Carrie Underwood #SNF song stinks. We're all still waiting for Faith Hill to come back and fix the shit. — Senior Bear (@NateOrsini) September 10, 2018

It’s amazing how they manage to put out a Carrie Underwood SNF song every year that was worst than the last — I Don’t Tolerate Nathan Peterman (@50_MissionCap) September 10, 2018

New Carrie Underwood SNF song review: two thumbs way down — yeah boiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii (@al_loveschiavo) September 10, 2018

That is the crappiest #SNF song or pepsi advertisement #CHIvsGB , sorry, @carrieunderwood

You still rock, but "that" was horrible — ☇Aaron A. DeClerk (@theOrig_Dbl_A) September 10, 2018

Me listening to Carrie Underwood’s new SNF theme pic.twitter.com/jRazseORNT — D. Love (@Vintage_D_Love) September 10, 2018