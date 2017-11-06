House Intel Committee Releases 250-Page Transcript From Carter Page Testimony

The House Intelligence Committee on Monday released more than 200 pages of testimony given last week by Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the Donald Trump presidential campaign.

The document presents the clearest picture yet of Page’s interactions with Russian officials, including words he exchanged with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. Page’s testimony appears to contradict his public statements that he had no meaningful encounters during a trip he took to Russia in 2016 while he was a member of the Trump campaign’s foreign policy team.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the committee, said Monday evening that Page was “forced to acknowledge that he communicated with high level Russian officials while in Moscow” during his trip, noting that Page “also admitted notifying the fact of his meetings to his campaign supervisors.”

“Perhaps most important, Page ― after being presented with an email he sent to his campaign supervisors, and which he did not disclose to the Committee prior to the interview and despite a subpoena from the Committee ― detailed his meetings with Russian government officials and others, and said that they provided him with insights and outreach that he was interested in sharing with the campaign,” Schiff said in a statement following the transcript’s release. “Page’s invitation to Moscow and his July 2016 trip was paid for by Russian sponsors and followed his appointment as a Trump campaign foreign policy advisor.”

Page appeared in front of the committee for more than six hours without legal representation.

He has previously maintained in public that he did not met with any Russian officials during his trip, and following his testimony downplayed the interaction with Dvorkovich, telling the New York Times it was a “very brief hello.”

During the testimony, Schiff repeatedly questioned Page about an email obtained by the committee in which he told Trump campaign officials he had “incredible insights” following his trip.

“On July 8, of last year, you wrote in an email to the campaign that you had incredible insights and outreach that you received from Russian legislators and senior members, plural, of the Presidential administration,” Schiff said in his questioning. “Were you being honest in your communication with the campaign? Are you being honest in your testimony? Because it doesn’t seem possible for both to be true.”

Page downplayed the encounters he was referring to as “just having a warm conversation with individuals.”