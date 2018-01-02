Cartoon Perfectly Sums Up That 'Back To Work' After Holidays Feeling

A new cartoon expertly encapsulates the end of the holiday period.
Maria Boyle lightheartedly summed up how some people spend their days off between Christmas and New Year, and how they feel once the festivities conclude, with this doodle:
Boyle, a research scientist and part-time illustrator from Dublin, told HuffPost the drawing was “a result of acknowledging my own behavior around Christmas and noticing that others I worked with felt the same.”
“The holiday cartoon was pretty much a combination of a few different jokes I made which seemed to resonate with people,” added Boyle, who goes by the @TwistedDoodles handle on Twitter.
Many people agreed with Boyle’s interpretation:
Others also lamented their return to work: