Cartoon Perfectly Sums Up That 'Back To Work' After Holidays Feeling

A new cartoon expertly encapsulates the end of the holiday period.

Maria Boyle lightheartedly summed up how some people spend their days off between Christmas and New Year, and how they feel once the festivities conclude, with this doodle:

Boyle, a research scientist and part-time illustrator from Dublin, told HuffPost the drawing was “a result of acknowledging my own behavior around Christmas and noticing that others I worked with felt the same.”

“The holiday cartoon was pretty much a combination of a few different jokes I made which seemed to resonate with people,” added Boyle, who goes by the @TwistedDoodles handle on Twitter.

Many people agreed with Boyle’s interpretation:

Soooo accurate - Although I think I may just end up looking at holidays when I get back from work today instead of waiting until tomorrow :P #backtowork — Hannah Faye (@RSDigitalHann) January 2, 2018

That's about right 😂 — Regina Behan (@ReggieRB) January 2, 2018

Others also lamented their return to work:

First day back at work... can barely keep my eyes open. pic.twitter.com/9SkBImFggI — Ryan (@swimmer_ryry) January 2, 2018

The tired old me from 2017 has to go back to work today. 😑 — Dan (@danlyme) January 2, 2018

I'm not crying you're crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/zSLg4Q0Vva — Holly x (@hollyshortall) January 2, 2018

First day back in work... pic.twitter.com/FBASwNgn05 — Thomas David Parker (@tomofbristol) January 2, 2018