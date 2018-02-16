An artist recently decided to honor all the victims of school shootings by highlighting a man who gave his life to save others.
Pia Guerra, a Canadian comic book artist who also creates editorial cartoons, was inspired by the story of Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach and security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Feis died Wednesday during a mass shooting at the school while using his body to shield students from gunfire.
Guerra told BuzzFeed that a “light bulb went off, one that gave me a huge lump in my throat” when she saw his story on the news. She knew that she needed draw her idea.
The bittersweet cartoon features Feis being greeted in heaven by all the victims of previous school shootings.
Guerra posted her cartoon on Twitter and it quickly got attention, receiving more than 5,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.
It clearly resonated with many.
When asked on Twitter what she was trying to convey with her cartoon, Guerra simply said: “That all these brave, beautiful, vibrant people should still be with us.”