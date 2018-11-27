Casey Anthony's Dad Seriously Injured In Florida Car Accident

George Anthony was badly injured when his vehicle overturned on a Florida interstate, police confirmed.

The crash occurred on Saturday at about 3:00 p.m. local time along I-4 westbound in Daytona Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 911 caller told police that the vehicle the 67-year-old Anthony was operating — a 1999 Toyota 4-Runner — veered off the right shoulder near the SR-44 exit.

“It went from the right side into the grass, and then it literally came across the three lanes back into the median, over to the grass as it flipped,” the caller said.

Anthony suffered “incapacitating injuries” in the crash, police said. He was flown to Halifax Medical Center, where he was admitted in serious condition.

WATCH: This is the moment paramedics put Casey Anthony's father in a medical helicopter Saturday after FHP said he flipped his SUV in Volusia County. FULL STORY: https://t.co/Ju67L7CqXo pic.twitter.com/1KUcydGpNl — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) November 26, 2018

Nearly a decade ago, George Anthony’s daughter, Casey Anthony, was found not guilty in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

The child’s remains were found near her Orlando home in December 2008, about six months after she was last seen. Casey Anthony initially told police that a fictitious babysitter had kidnapped the child. But during her trial for murder, the defense team admitted that she had lied and claimed that Caylee had drowned in the family’s pool.

Casey Anthony was acquitted of murder on July 5, 2011, but was convicted of lying to authorities, for which she was given a four-year prison sentence, including time served. She was released, and she has reportedly been living in West Palm Beach.

Pool via Getty Images Casey Anthony leaving the Orange County Jail after her acquittal.

Appearing on “The Dr. Oz Show” last month, George Anthony said his relationship with his daughter is strained.

“Casey and I right now, it’s like oil and water. One of us is floating. One of us is sinking or something,” he said, adding that “she doesn’t need to exist anymore.”

According to police, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as contributing factors.

George Anthony’s family has yet to comment on the accident or his current condition.