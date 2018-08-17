Cast Of 'Wonder Woman 1984' Recreates Classic 'The Breakfast Club' Photo

The next Wonder Woman film takes place in the 1980s, and few movies elicit the nostalgic feels of that decade like 1985′s “The Breakfast Club,” written and directed by John Hughes.

The cast of the upcoming sequel “Wonder Woman 1984,” along with director Patty Jenkins, took us back to that Saturday in detention. Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristin Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Jenkins recreated the famous “Breakfast Club” movie poster ― and you can almost hear “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds blasting in the background.

It’s unclear where the photo came from ― possibly a leak from a magazine or promotional shoot. A tip of the cap to ComicBookMovie.com for finding it.

“Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters Nov. 1.