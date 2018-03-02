8 Magnificent Castle Escapes To Cure Your Royal Family Fever

2018 is shaping up to be a historic year for the British Royal Family. Not only are The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting their next prince or princess in April, but also Prince Harry is set to marry Meghan Markle in a royal wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

If you didn’t get an invite to the royal baby shower or wedding, don’t worry! Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, delved into its more than 1.6 million properties in 128,000 destinations across the globe to present eight magnificent castle stays fit for royalty ― but on a “commoners” budget.

If you are looking for an ancient castle that has transformed into a charming hotel, then the Castello Di Pavone in Pavone Canavese is the place to stay. Surrounded by a tropical garden, the castle offers a truly unique setting steeped in history, and the rooms mix traditional furnishings with modern amenities. The property features several dining halls, small and large, and each one has unique features such as chandeliers and beamed ceilings that will you bring you back in time.

With a magical setting inside a 19th-century castle, the Parador de Cardona is straight out of fairy tale. The castle offers panoramic views over the Catalonian countryside and interiors faithful to Cardona’s history of medieval styling with vaulted ceilings, stone walls and gorgeous courtyards. Guests can feast on delicious and authentic Catalonian specialties before retreating to a charming bedroom with canopy beds and beautiful furnishings highlighted by theatrical lighting and rich fabrics.

Given the iconic Bavarian-style of The Castle Hotel, you might think you were in the hills of Germany’s Black Forest. But you’re actually in Dalian, China ― only a few steps away from Xinghai Square, the largest city square in the world. Surrounded by lush forests, this luxurious property features elegantly decorated rooms and offers royal treatment at the spa and indoor pool.

Set in Ballynahinch’s striking woodlands with the beautiful backdrop of the 12 Bens Mountain Range, the Ballynahinch Castle Hotel overlooks an impressive salmon fishery on its large private estate. Nature lovers can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities fit for a royal, such as horseback riding, bird hunting or just a relaxing walk by the lake and the river to admire the local wildlife.

This impressive castle, overlooking the St Brides Bay in Roch, will transport guests to a mystical time. Dating back to the 12th century, Roch Castle stands proudly on a rocky outcrop high above the Pembrokeshire landscape. Guests can enjoy a unique sense of history combined with a romantic getaway. Each room is luxuriously decorated, offering a modern feeling with beautiful views of the British coast and countryside.

Situated in Old Quebec City, this heritage property is a landmark in its own right, offering views of the St Lawrence River and the Old fortified City. Guests can make themselves at home in Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac’s luxurious, European-style rooms. They can also relax and rejuvenate at its spa facilities after an exciting day exploring upper and lower town districts of Quebec City.

For a unique experience during your trip to India, choose to rest your head at the RAAS Devigarh. Housed in an 18th-century palace in the village of Delwara, this heritage property is nestled amidst the Aravalli Hills and has a picture-perfect mountain backdrop. Guests can have a quiet read in the library or relax in their spacious suite adorned with grand furnishings and intricately carved archways.

You don’t need to leave the U.S. to live like a king. The expansive Castle Post, nestled between majestic horse farms and sprawling bourbon distilleries in Versailles, Kentucky, will have you feeling like royalty. The property features 10 luxury rooms and suites, an on-site restaurant specializing in locally-sourced food, and a Master Bourbon Steward to teach guests about the state’s specialty spirit.