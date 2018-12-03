WEIRD NEWS
Cat Freaks Out In Front Of A Christmas Tree And You Have To See It Right Meow

There's something just beyond that tree that has this cat on edge.
By Ed Mazza

On first glance, it appears to be another salvo in the annual war between cats and Christmas trees.

Instagram user @yayoi89, known for cat videos out of Japan, shared this priceless feline reaction in front of a tree, which is being passed around on Facebook:  

But the cat, Tara-chan, isn’t considering new and creative ways to wreck a tree. 

She’s looking past the tree and outside, where a new garden hose is in use, which her owner speculates could possibly look like a snake to the cat. 

