Cat Freaks Out In Front Of A Christmas Tree And You Have To See It Right Meow

On first glance, it appears to be another salvo in the annual war between cats and Christmas trees.
Instagram user @yayoi89, known for cat videos out of Japan, shared this priceless feline reaction in front of a tree, which is being passed around on Facebook:
But the cat, Tara-chan, isn’t considering new and creative ways to wreck a tree.
She’s looking past the tree and outside, where a new garden hose is in use, which her owner speculates could possibly look like a snake to the cat.
