Catalogue for Philanthropy Salutes Vets by Highlighting "ThanksUSA"

The Catalogue for Philanthropy , Washington’s trusted “go to” source for finding organizations with meaningful impact, has compiled this year’s “best of” list of charities serving local veterans and their families . These select nonprofits have given descriptions of their services as well as opportunities to both donate and volunteer. The full list is available at www.cfp-dc.org/veterans .

The Catalogue, a nonprofit that has raised over $40 million for small nonprofits in the D.C. Metro region at no cost to those organizations, has vetted these charities in a thorough process that involves a program review, financial review and site visit. This means donors can feel confident that they are supporting organizations that make the Washington region a better place to live for everyone.

In 2005, Virginia sisters Rachel and Kelsi (then ages 10 and 8) saw first-hand the hardships faced by a military family when a friend’s father returned from Iraq severely injured. In appreciation of the family’s sacrifice, the sisters launched ThanksUSA the following year. Through its scholarship program, it empowers military families – children and spouses of military personnel – to expand their education and skills through college, technical school, or vocational training programs. Some scholars train in new, higher-earning fields, while others enroll in college for the first time, or seek out more “portable” careers in real estate, healthcare, and education. Priority is given to families of the wounded and fallen, and while all scholarships are based strictly on financial need, scholars go on to earn an average 3.5 GPA. A dynamic online American History Treasure Hunt raises awareness of the program, and an alumni network connects graduates across the nation. To date, scholarships totaling more than $10 million (with 11.5% awarded in DC, Virginia, and Maryland) have helped say “ThanksUSA!” Now you can, too.