Veteran CBS Producer Brad Kern Fired Amid Misconduct Allegations

CBS has fired longtime TV producer Brad Kern following allegations of harassment and unprofessional conduct.

“We have ended Brad Kern’s role as consulting producer on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and his overall deal with the studio,” a spokesperson for CBS Television Studios said in a statement.

Kern’s termination was effective Monday, The Hollywood Reporter first reported and the spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost. A representative for Kern did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

CBS hired Kern as the showrunner for “NCIS: New Orleans” in January 2016. Soon after, he became the subject of two human resources investigations into several accusations, including that he made racially charged comments and sexually harassed or bullied women.

In May, CBS announced Kern had been stripped of his executive role on the show and would stay on only as a consulting producer. THR reported the following month that the network’s outside counsel had opened a third investigation into his conduct.

Kern previously served as executive producer for all three seasons of The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” and all eight seasons of The WB’s “Charmed.”

Kern is the fourth high-profile figure to be fired from CBS in the last year. In November, veteran talk show host and journalist Charlie Rose was fired amid mounting sexual harassment claims. Network head Les Moonves was fired last month over numerous sexual assault allegations. Soon after, “60 Minutes” producer Jeff Fager was fired amid accusations of inappropriate conduct, including sending an aggressive text message to a reporter.

CNN reported Wednesday that Vincent “Vinnie” Favale, CBS senior vice president of talent, had been placed on leave following misconduct allegations. Favale used sexual and homophobic language in the workplace, CNN said it was told by multiple people.

“I’ll never forget the day he told me he got four erections while watching Jennifer Hudson rehearse,” a female former CBS executive said.

CBS confirmed Favale’s leave in a statement to HuffPost:

“The comments reported in this story are offensive and not consistent with the standards we expect from our executives or the culture we want at CBS. The network investigated a complaint for inappropriate language that was received in January 2016, and corrective action was taken. However, since concerned voices are speaking up nearly three years later, additional review is warranted. Mr. Favale has been placed on leave while we look into this situation further.”