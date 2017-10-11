Celebrating International Day of the Girl: 13 Quotes for Inspiration

Wednesday, Oct. 11, is International Day of the Girl, a day created by the United Nations in 2012 to highlight the challenges girls face around the world. I would like to propose a re-frame to this day.

I want us to consider shifting our focus from the challenges and struggles that girls face, and instead highlighting the triumphs, victories and privileges of being a girl. I don't know of a stronger alchemy on the planet than when girls and women unite to support themselves and support one another.

This year, for International Day of the Girl, I invite you to remind yourself and your girlfriends, sisters, daughters and mothers of just how powerful you are. Take every opportunity to honor and celebrate the limitless potential that exists within each of you.

Acknowledge yourself on this day {and everyday} by reminding yourself of the unique gifts that you bring to this world.

I would like to celebrate this day by sharing some of my all-time favorite quotes by powerful female leaders across the globe. These words inspire me daily.

“Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny inner spark of possibility.” - Golda Meir

“If you judge people, you have no time to love them.” - Mother Theresa

"I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world,” - Malala Yousefzai

“Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.” - Maya Angelou

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” - Eleanor Roosevelt

“Every thought we think is creating our future.” - Louise Hay

“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement.” - Helen Keller

“Knowing what must be done does away with fear.” - Rosa Parks

“In spite of everything , I still believe that people are really good at heart.” - Anne Frank

“Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave.” - Indira Gandhi

“What’s the greatest lesson a woman should learn? - That since day one she has already had everything she needs within herself. It’s the world that confined her she did not. - Rupi Kaur

“You get in life what you have the courage to ask for.” - Oprah Winfrey

“Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.” - Coco Chanel

Allow the words of each of these women to inspire and move you. Know that their mission, their power and their grace a mirror reflection of all that is possible for each and every one of us.

Melody Pourmoradi is a Women’s Life & Wellness Coach. She thrives on supporting women to nourish themselves mind, body & soul to become the best version of themselves. She currently lives in NY with her husband and her beloved twin daughters. In her newest passion project, she has created GiRLiFE Empowerment training for mothers, coaches and others who are on a mission of empowering young girls to live a life of happiness, peace & success. For more information on how you can step up and empower the young girls in your community visit GiRLiFE here.

