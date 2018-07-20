COMEDY
07/20/2018 08:36 am ET

Celebrities Wing It In Hilarious Audition For 'Batgirl' On 'Conan'

Hilary Swank let an impressive prop speak for her -- an Oscar.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

A reported “Batgirl” movie in the works brought out some of Hollywood’s finest to audition on “Conan” Thursday in a fun nod to Comic-Con.

Hilary Swank simply held up one of her Oscars and said: “This is my audition right here.”

But Wanda Sykes may have won the part with a soliloquy of outrage.

“How are you still making superhero movies?” she said. “The world is on fire, the polar ice caps are the size of basketballs, Trump is putting babies in cages and you’re making ‘Batgirl’?”

Oh yeah, she tried out anyway. Watch the silliness above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Conan O'Brien Through The Years
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Conan O'brien Wanda Sykes Hilary Swank Batgirl
Celebrities Wing It In Hilarious Audition For 'Batgirl' On 'Conan'
CONVERSATIONS