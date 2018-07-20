Celebrities Wing It In Hilarious Audition For 'Batgirl' On 'Conan'

A reported “Batgirl” movie in the works brought out some of Hollywood’s finest to audition on “Conan” Thursday in a fun nod to Comic-Con.

Hilary Swank simply held up one of her Oscars and said: “This is my audition right here.”

But Wanda Sykes may have won the part with a soliloquy of outrage.

“How are you still making superhero movies?” she said. “The world is on fire, the polar ice caps are the size of basketballs, Trump is putting babies in cages and you’re making ‘Batgirl’?”