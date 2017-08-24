Celebrities Are Urging Australians To Vote 'Yes' On Same-Sex Marriage

Celebrities around the world are advocating for Australians to register to vote and have their voices heard in the country’s upcoming referendum on same-sex marriage.
Thursday marks the deadline for Aussies to register to vote on the issue, with government officials slated to send out surveys to registered voters beginning Sept. 12.
Citizens then have until Nov. 7 to return their surveys. The result of the vote will be announced on Nov. 15.
People on both sides of the issue are making their opinions known, with a horrific “stop the fags” campaign sweeping a number of Australian cities through brochures and advertising.
Companies are also vocalizing their stance on the issue, with MTV Australia going off the air all day Thursday to encourage viewers to register to vote.
And of course celebrities are weighing in too, with many big names speaking out in favor of marriage equality, both in recent days and over the last year.
Here’s hoping love wins Down Under!