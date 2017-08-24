Celebrities Are Urging Australians To Vote 'Yes' On Same-Sex Marriage

Celebrities around the world are advocating for Australians to register to vote and have their voices heard in the country’s upcoming referendum on same-sex marriage.

Thursday marks the deadline for Aussies to register to vote on the issue, with government officials slated to send out surveys to registered voters beginning Sept. 12.

Citizens then have until Nov. 7 to return their surveys. The result of the vote will be announced on Nov. 15.

People on both sides of the issue are making their opinions known, with a horrific “stop the fags” campaign sweeping a number of Australian cities through brochures and advertising.

Companies are also vocalizing their stance on the issue, with MTV Australia going off the air all day Thursday to encourage viewers to register to vote.

And of course celebrities are weighing in too, with many big names speaking out in favor of marriage equality, both in recent days and over the last year.

Here’s hoping love wins Down Under!

Aussie, do the right thing. Shame abandons and kills. Withholding equal rights is cruel. Vote to legalize same-sex marriage. #plebiscite https://t.co/238uDaqxhh — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) August 17, 2017

Aussies! #loveislove & it's for everyone. Today is the final day to make sure you're enrolled. Don't wait! ❣️https://t.co/6FNRm0uNXJ — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) August 23, 2017

Australia, I love you. It's time for marriage equality. Make sure you're enrolled to vote right now. https://t.co/O9XeCFljVq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 23, 2017

AUSSIES let's make our voices heard. Please please make sure you're enrolled to vote 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/o58FxjwQKD — troye sivan (@troyesivan) August 17, 2017

A post shared by @sayidodownunder on Oct 17, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

I see the Australian LGBTI+ community are having to put up with EXACTLY the same shit/lies/crazy as we did two years ago #plebiscite https://t.co/j93FWDrHRy — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) August 19, 2017

Can someone send me the link on how to vote overseas so I can retweet it and enroll? https://t.co/HrBNBhWh50 — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) August 10, 2017

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:59am PDT