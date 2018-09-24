Celebrities Show Support For Kavanaugh Accusers During National Walkout

Bloomberg via Getty Images A demonstrator holds a "We Believe Christine Blasey Ford" sign outside the Supreme Court building on Monday.

Hollywood came out in full force Monday for a national walkout to show support for sexual assault survivors, particularly the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of misconduct.

Anti-harassment organization Time’s Up, which was created earlier this year in response to the rampant sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, spearheaded the walkout. Women and men across the country left their places of work at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Stars including Kerry Washington, Jane Fonda, Brie Larson and Piper Perabo ― who said she was arrested earlier this month while protesting Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing ― showed their support on social media.

“Women must be heard,” Washington wrote alongside a photo of herself on Twitter. “Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.”

Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/pSZhEIr0Xe — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 24, 2018

Crowds are gathering at the Capital. We stand in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) September 24, 2018

Participants were encouraged to wear black and use the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her when they both were teenagers in the 1980s.

A New Yorker report published Sunday detailed an accusation from another woman, Deborah Ramirez. She says Kavanaugh, who at the time was her classmate at Yale University, exposed himself to her and thrust his penis in her face during a party.

“Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn also joined in a New York City demonstration with a sign with the hashtags #BelieveSurvivors, #MeTooMVMT and #Sisterhood.

Casts and crews from several TV shows, including “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “Will & Grace,” “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Busy Tonight” and “Shameless” ― which held a minute of silence to support Blasey ― all ceased production to send a clear signal of solidarity.

On my first day as a television director, I walked out along with my cast and crew in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and sexual abuse victims worldwide. #DearProfessorFord #metoo #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/eTMvNWSVm8 — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) September 24, 2018

We walked out of the writers room and off our show because we #BelieveSurvivors. pic.twitter.com/NiV47tSq96 — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) September 24, 2018

1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be the victim of sexual abuse by age 18. Very few of these kids will report, & there are a million reasons why. We must do all we can to help victims feel safe enough to share their stories w/others, including law enforcement.#BelieveSurvivors — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 24, 2018

Senator @ChuckGrassley is bullying a sexual assault survivor — and Republican leaders are letting it happen. I walked out to show the world I #BelieveSurvivors. https://t.co/5idsSnQ1p1 #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/zgmFiNoydv — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) September 24, 2018