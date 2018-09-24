Celebrities Show Support For Kavanaugh Accusers During National Walkout

Hollywood came out in full force Monday for a national walkout to show support for sexual assault survivors, particularly the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of misconduct.
Anti-harassment organization Time’s Up, which was created earlier this year in response to the rampant sexual abuse in the entertainment industry, spearheaded the walkout. Women and men across the country left their places of work at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
Stars including Kerry Washington, Jane Fonda, Brie Larson and Piper Perabo ― who said she was arrested earlier this month while protesting Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing ― showed their support on social media.
“Women must be heard,” Washington wrote alongside a photo of herself on Twitter. “Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.”
Participants were encouraged to wear black and use the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her when they both were teenagers in the 1980s.
A New Yorker report published Sunday detailed an accusation from another woman, Deborah Ramirez. She says Kavanaugh, who at the time was her classmate at Yale University, exposed himself to her and thrust his penis in her face during a party.
“Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn also joined in a New York City demonstration with a sign with the hashtags #BelieveSurvivors, #MeTooMVMT and #Sisterhood.
Casts and crews from several TV shows, including “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “Will & Grace,” “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Busy Tonight” and “Shameless” ― which held a minute of silence to support Blasey ― all ceased production to send a clear signal of solidarity.
Read more demonstrations of support from celebrities below.