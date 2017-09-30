Another day, another string of tweets from President Donald Trump.

This time, celebrities lent their voices to the fray to defend the subject of Trump’s ire: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

On Saturday morning, the president lashed out at Cruz after she said the federal government’s response to the humanitarian crisis in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico was not “a good news story.” In a pair of tweets, Trump called the mayor “nasty” and criticized her “poor leadership ability.”

“Actually, I was asking for help,” she responded hours later, in an interview with MSNBC. “I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president.”

But a slew of famous faces had already begun defending Cruz and venting their frustrations with Trump’s response to the crisis in Puerto Rico, where a huge swath of the population remains without water or electricity.

“You’re going straight to hell,” Lin-Manuel Miranda quickly shot back over Twitter, continuing his criticism in a series of tweets.

“Disgusted,” George Takei wrote.

“I think it’s clear where the ‘poor leadership’ lies,” Lady Gaga added.

I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

“Give Trump a chance!” they said. Well, Maria was his chance, to help millions of our citizens. Instead, he tweeted and sneered. Disgusted. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 30, 2017

You literally sent this from a golf course you fat bigot https://t.co/M8wTmZFARU — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 30, 2017

Trump continues to dominate the shittiest president ever competition https://t.co/mUOiLfpfLT — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 30, 2017

People could be dying as a direct result of you flippantly deciding to be an asshole about this. Step up, then step down. https://t.co/mltK1v7FeZ — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) September 30, 2017

Hit em’ while they’re down.People in PR are DESPERATE! Help got there WAY TOO LATE and WE NEED MORE! You’re supposed to be our leader...LEAD https://t.co/VBSZLowGw1 — Luis Fonsi (@LuisFonsi) September 30, 2017

Such poor leadership ability by the @POTUS not able to get Tom Price, Spicer, Don Jr, Gorka, Mooch, Mitch McConnell, & John McCain to help. https://t.co/Uutx8ZxUzT — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) September 30, 2017

Her "workers" are people w/o water, food & electricity, you twit. They are ALL victims of a hurricane. They are AMERICAN CITIZENS. #HelpThem https://t.co/yPrHfIeJ94 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 30, 2017

you're on pace to have more people resign or get fired from your administration in one year than Obama had in his entire 8 years in office https://t.co/3y59tf57JS — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 30, 2017

After Trump later lashed out at the media, telling “the people of Puerto Rico” not to “believe the #FakeNews,” Kim Kardashian shut him down in one tweet: “They don’t have power to watch the news!!!” she wrote. “Please step up & help!”

To the people of Puerto Rico:

Do not believe the #FakeNews!#PRStrong🇵🇷 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017