Celebrities, Designers React To Kate Spade's Death At 55

Celebrities and designers reacted with shock and sadness Tuesday after news broke that Kate Spade has died at 55.

The renowned New York-based designer was found by her housekeeper in what authorities are calling a suicide, The Associated Press reports.

Spade, née Katherine Noel Brosnahan, was famous for her lines of handbags and womenswear, which she founded in 1993 with her husband, Andy. Though the Spades stepped away from the brand in 2007, the two ― with the aid of two friends ― started a new venture in 2016 called Frances Valentine. The brand is named after the couple’s only child, Frances Beatrix Spade, 13.

Chelsea Clinton, Kenneth Cole, Josh Groban, Liz Lange and many more mourned Spade’s death.

“My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it,” Clinton wrote. “Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.”

Diane von Furstenberg and Steven Kolb issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which had just held its 2018 awards Monday night.

“The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spade’s tragic passing,” the statement said. “She was a great talent who had an immeasurable impact on American fashion and the way the world viewed American accessories. We want to honor her life and her major contribution to the fashion business and express our most sincere condolences to the family.”

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018

The nicest woman, the first person to compliment me on Liz Lange Maternity when I first started. And the creator of the most iconic brand. I am heart broken by this news. https://t.co/teisqU6JK8 — Liz Lange (@lizlange) June 5, 2018

“I believed that I could, so I did”. She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP — Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) June 5, 2018

I loved @katespadeny’s beautiful and whimsical fashions. So sad. Prayers to her family. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) June 5, 2018

Poor @katespadeny to be in so much pain. Success doesn’t make you happy. True love & peace does. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 5, 2018

RIP Kate Spade. God damn. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 5, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about Kate Spade. I hope she can be remembered for her legacy of creating a world of whimsy and making simple things feel special and beautiful. If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, please know you don't have to do it alone | 1-800-273-8255 — nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) June 5, 2018

SO HEARTBREAKING. She always had so much light. RIP Kate. And prayers to your family. https://t.co/uWrQy8X1MM — Joe Zee (@mrjoezee) June 5, 2018

Shocked to hear of Kate Spade’s passing. She was a pioneer for women’s fashion, and to the outside world, a success in every way. But mental illness does not discriminate. No matter who you are. If you ever feel alone, know there is ALWAYS help. Love you. — Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade & her brand have always been so kind to me the past couple years & I’m crushed to hear about her passing. Suicide isn’t “the easy way out” and shouldn’t be mocked. My heart goes out to her family & team today 😭💕 — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) June 5, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.