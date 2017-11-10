People Share Some Good Celebrity Stories Amid All The Sexual Assault News

An onslaught of sexual harassment and assault allegations have rocked Hollywood for weeks, leaving fans desperate to find some good stories amidst the scandal.

San Francisco-based artist Oliver Leach called for people to recount positive celebrity encounters on Thursday.

“If anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too,” Leach tweeted. As an example, he wondered if there were any famous actors who gave good Christmas presents.

if anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too. does a famous actor give good christmas presents. does lady comedian alwyays smoke people out — BAKOAN (@BAKKOOONN) November 9, 2017

Leach told HuffPost that he welcomes the long overdue exposure of harassers, but he thinks it’s important to remember acts of kindness as well.

His tweet drew forth some great stories, including a few from former child actor Mara Wilson. Most people probably remember Wilson as the brilliant and adorable girl in movies such as “Matilda” and “Miracle on 34th Street.” She had some nice things to say about what some of her adult co-stars did during a difficult time.

“Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries,” Wilson tweeted.

Perlman and DeVito played Wilson’s fictional parents in “Matilda.” Shortly after the movie was filmed, Wilson’s mother died of breast cancer.

Wilson shared a few more examples of her own. Other stories were tweeted mainly by fans and ranged from sweet to hilarious.

Salma Hayek danced with my little sister at a party once, as did Shannon Doherty, and Spice Girl Mel C played Connect 4 with her. Lucy Liu was so incredibly kind and lovely when we worked together when I was nine that she became one of my first big crushes. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

also when I was an intern at Conan (also a great guy!!), Tom Hanks bought all 50+ interns In-N-Out because he thought we looked hungry — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 10, 2017

my friend was at the mall in the late 90s crying after a fight with her sister and out of nowhere Tyra Banks came and comforted her — goblin backup singer (@hunktears) November 9, 2017

Tyra and her friends told her to never let a guy treat her so bad that she cries and she was too surprised and overwhelmed to correct them — goblin backup singer (@hunktears) November 9, 2017

Denzel Washington helped me down some steps at a play when I was on crutches & Annie Clark (St. Vincent) is super cool. Like fun and funny and warm. https://t.co/eSPy2yvDZd — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) November 10, 2017

I ran into Emma Stone, Kal Penn and Darren Criss at this VIP party. Emma thought my dog was cute. Kal & Darren were really sweet and Kal said he wish he was a journalist. pic.twitter.com/K7QqHufsqP — sarah amy harvard 💫 (@amyharvard_) November 10, 2017

robin williams was the nicest, most compassionate celebrity I ever had the pleasure of knowing in person. personally saw him threaten to beat the hell out of some rando harassing a homeless person in the ocean district six or so years ago — Dimsdale! (@caylenb) November 9, 2017

Spying me in a near-empty bar, Nicole Kidman engaged me in conversation for a good half hour, never once bringing up celebrity - instead just talking about life, asking me about myself, and being generally wonderful for no reason other than being wonderful. https://t.co/8QspmoFYUm — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) November 10, 2017

Met @JohnWesleyShipp at a con a couple years ago. After mentioning my mom's decades long crush on him he suggested we call her. They spoke for nearly 10 minutes and she still talks about it to this day. He's one of the kindest men I've ever met. — Tacos Are Tasty (@JessicaSiler) November 10, 2017