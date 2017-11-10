People Share Some Good Celebrity Stories Amid All The Sexual Assault News

An onslaught of sexual harassment and assault allegations have rocked Hollywood for weeks, leaving fans desperate to find some good stories amidst the scandal.
San Francisco-based artist Oliver Leach called for people to recount positive celebrity encounters on Thursday.
“If anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too,” Leach tweeted. As an example, he wondered if there were any famous actors who gave good Christmas presents.
Leach told HuffPost that he welcomes the long overdue exposure of harassers, but he thinks it’s important to remember acts of kindness as well.
His tweet drew forth some great stories, including a few from former child actor Mara Wilson. Most people probably remember Wilson as the brilliant and adorable girl in movies such as “Matilda” and “Miracle on 34th Street.” She had some nice things to say about what some of her adult co-stars did during a difficult time.
“Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries,” Wilson tweeted.
Perlman and DeVito played Wilson’s fictional parents in “Matilda.” Shortly after the movie was filmed, Wilson’s mother died of breast cancer.
Wilson shared a few more examples of her own. Other stories were tweeted mainly by fans and ranged from sweet to hilarious.
CONVERSATIONS