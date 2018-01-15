Celebrities reacted with a mix of shock and sadness after the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of popular ’90s band The Cranberries. The 46-year-old died Monday in London.
O’Riordan was beloved for her distinctive voice, which made songs like “Linger” and “Dreams” so iconic. The Cranberries released a statement about O’Riordan’s sudden death, saying, “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news.”
Duran Duran, Liz Phair, James Corden, Hozier and Foster the People were among the many who paid tribute to O’Riordan on Twitter:
