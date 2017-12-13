As Democrat Doug Jones pulled off a victory in the Senate special election in Alabama on Tuesday, defeating his embattled Republican opponent Roy Moore, celebrities took to social media to celebrate the shock win.

Actress Alyssa Milano, who’d traveled to Alabama to canvass for Jones, thanked the state ― one of the nation’s reddest ― through tears. “The country needed this,” she said in a video posted to Twitter.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert called it a “Christmas miracle.” “Scandal” star Kerry Washington said Jones voters had opted for “a more perfect union. A place where we ALL matter.”

In the days leading up to the vote, many celebrities had taken to social media to drum up support for Jones, urging Alabamians to stay on the #RightSideOfHistory to defeat Moore, who has faced weeks of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Actors, comedians, singers, activists, writers and others took to Twitter to celebrate Jones’ win on Tuesday. Scroll down to see some of their reactions:

Thank you for restoring my faith in humanity, Alabama. And thank you for fighting for what’s right, @GDouglasJones.



And thank you to every volunteer who knocked on doors, made phone calls, and that worked tirelessly to make this happen. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 13, 2017

IT’S CHRISTMAS MIRACLE! Yes, Virginia, there IS an Alabama!! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) December 13, 2017

Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud.



And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can -- and must -- compete everywhere.



Onward! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2017

Congratulations to @GDouglasJones for his great victory. Congratulations to the people of Alabama for doing what few thought they would do. This is a victory not just for Jones and Democrats. It is a victory for justice and decency. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2017

Doug Jones. Thank you, Alabama. You’ve elected a man of incredible integrity, grit, and character. A fighter for working class and middle class Alabamians. He is going to make you proud in the Senate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2017

Holy shit!!!!! Does this mean I DON’T have to bury 2017 in the back yard?? Thank you, Alabama!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 13, 2017

I can't remember the last time I cried tears of joy. Alabama, thank you. Thank you for taking a stand against violence towards women and children. The kind of leaders we want in our country is clear. 🙏 — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 13, 2017

Hey @MooreSenate, please don’t take the wrong way. But go fuck yourself. It’ll be the first time you’ll be doing that to someone your own age. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 13, 2017

Just wanna take a moment to thank the women who came forward about #RoyMoore. We haven't forgotten your courage and bravery. #RightSideofHistory — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 13, 2017

Thank you to the women who came forward about Roy Moore, and to all the other women taking down powerful abusers. This night is about you, too. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 13, 2017

Hope lives! Never give up on this gorgeous mystery called Life. A Democrat from Alabama? Hope lives. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 13, 2017

Shout out to every last one of you who knocked on doors this week — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 13, 2017

Tonight a timely reminder that the right to vote is part of #WhatUnitesUs https://t.co/B5dns8Klcl — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 13, 2017

Thank you #DougJones! Glad your service in the name of justice has been recognized and rewarded! As it should be! Thank you voters! #NoJusticeNoPeace #AlabamaRace #AlabamaSenateElection #AlabamaSenate pic.twitter.com/8Myt6HAtJo — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) December 13, 2017

Thank you to every Republican and Independent in Alabama who stood their ground & voted against a racist, homophobic, pedophile today. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 13, 2017

Love and decency prevails. Thank you Alabama! The black folks of Alabama saved the day. They should seriously get priority space at the table. pic.twitter.com/5vxMfJEQgY — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 13, 2017

Aww man. I’m gonna sleep better tonight than I did on the night of the Virginia elections. Love to all. Even those who lost. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 13, 2017

Alabama. I want to thank every single 1 of u who voted for #DougJones4Senate because today u voted for a more perfect union. A place where we ALL matter. God bless u. 🙏🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 13, 2017

Thank you Alabama and thank you Doug Jones. https://t.co/o8NXvTrTUX — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 13, 2017

Dear Roy and Kayla Moore,

I just wanted to wish you and your lawyer the happiest of Hanukkahs!

Love,

Josh — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) December 13, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump dude, this is SO embarrassing for u https://t.co/CBYH3ZTtlL — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) December 13, 2017

Alabama, we good. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) December 13, 2017

Speechless.



Proud American.



That is all. For now. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 13, 2017

Doug Jones wins in Alabama. That’s big! Congrats Alabama. You sent a great message to the rest of the country. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 13, 2017

WEEPING WITH JOY !!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸. Decency won tonight. God bless America. Thank you. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to help people get to the polls, to get their voter IDs, who knocked on doors. https://t.co/uEcrGX063S — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 13, 2017

THE FIRST DEM IN 25 YEARS IN ALABAMA SENATE. THANKS FOR THAT, TRUMP! — Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) December 13, 2017