With the midterms just days away, many celebrities were out and about this weekend encouraging Americans to vote.

Producer Judd Apatow, known for his work on “Girls” and “Knocked Up,” went door-to-door in Madison, Wisconsin and while he “didn’t get an Oprah level reaction,” his canvassing wasn’t just for homeowners (even a pizza delivery guy wasn’t safe).

Comedian Dave Chappelle urged voters to get out and “make some noise” for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous.

“Ben and my father were best friends, he’s my God brother, I’ve known him all my life and I’m here supporting him because I think he’s going to do the right thing by Maryland,” he said while making cold calls. “I would never endorse anything or anyone I don’t believe in.”

Even Dave Chappelle is hitting the phones to turn out voters today!



Come out and us! https://t.co/TszbRv9S6I pic.twitter.com/hxFqJbn1e2 — Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) November 4, 2018

John Legend was in Ohio on Sunday, performing at a get-out-the-vote rally for the Hamilton County Democratic Party in Cincinnati and rallying volunteers in Dayton.

The singer accused Republicans of being “a party that is afraid of democracy,” per The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“The government we have today does not reflect the will of the people,” he said. “It does not reflect our values.”

Great to be back in my home state of Ohio supporting amazing Democrats running for office this year. If you live in Ohio, be sure to vote @SherrodBrown for Senate, @RichCordray for Gov, yes on Issue 1 and Dem up and down the ticket! — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 4, 2018

John Legend rallies volunteers in Dayton: “There’s no time for complacency, no time to relax today” #ohgov pic.twitter.com/RtbyiQBCu2 — Gwen Rocco (@gwenrocco) November 4, 2018

Outspoken comedian Chelsea Handler was on hand to rally canvassers for Democrat Gil Cisneros’ congressional bid in California.

″Our democracy is in jeopardy,” she said. “I’m from the state of New Jersey, but this state is my home. This gave me my life, my career, a bunch of dogs and I care very much about the future of California.”

.@chelseahandler takes to the stage to rally canvassers for @GilCisnerosCA. "This could be an election that's won by 100 votes." pic.twitter.com/7MNLGjZsAz — Christine Mai-Duc (@cmaiduc) November 4, 2018

“We have the power to end Trump’s agenda against the Latino community,” Longoria said at a #LatinasEnMarcha event.

“When people ask me ‘How do I know my vote matters?’ I say ’Because there are so many people trying to take away your right to vote’,” Ferrera added. “That’s how you know it matters because if we don’t show up, the people in positions of power get to stay in power with no accountability.”

Late last week, Oprah Winfrey was out and about in Georgia on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, sharing videos of herself going door to door on Instagram.

Rapper Common, who has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, had a busy weekend headlining a Chicago get-out-the-vote rally on Sunday that former President Barack Obama attended.

The day before, he joined Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum for a rally at the University of Central Florida, along with former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

#AndrewGillum is ready to face the most pressing issues of our time to spark the change needed to heal and progress forward. pic.twitter.com/YpjHzDuy8F — COMMON (@common) November 4, 2018