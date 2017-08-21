ENTERTAINMENT
Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon And Other Stars Were Psyched For The Eclipse, Too

No one's too famous to get a little giddy about science.
Crowds around the U.S. gathered to witness the solar eclipse as it made its way across the country on the afternoon of Aug. 21. Stars were no different, taking to social media to share their excitement.

Lady Gaga had a message for any extraterrestrial beings who might be crossing Earth’s path. Stephen Colbert prepared eclipse cookies. Lin-Manuel Miranda hung out on a roof with his pinhole camera. Anna Kendrick banked on some solid smartphone photos to tide her over. And B.J. Novak asked the most important question in the wake of totality

Check out our favorite celebrity reactions to the eclipse below.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on

A post shared by @amyschumer on

A post shared by @ludacris on

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

