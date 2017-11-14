Celebs Pile On With Mean Tweets About Jimmy Kimmel For His 50th Birthday

Celebrities such as Amy Schumer, Larry David and Halle Berry celebrated Jimmy Kimmel’s 50th birthday by reading mean tweets about him on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday. But Kim Kardashian got way more personal, reciting a zinger that now-husband Kanye West fired at Kimmel during their 2013 feud.
Kimmel and West had engaged in a Twitter fight after the late-night host mocked a rambling interview West gave to the BBC. Having Kardashian read this particular diss out loud brings it back to life.
Watch the fun above.
