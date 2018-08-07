Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Celine Dion has become quite the fashion plate over the years, and lucky for us, she documents her best style moments on Instagram.

If you’re not already following Celine Dion on Instagram, you should be.

The iconic singer, who joined the social media platform a few years ago, has really stepped up her Insta-game since kicking off her Live 2018 tour back in June.

Day after day, she (or what is likely a social media team) posts photos of herself in designer ensembles that would be right at home in Anna Dello Russo’s closet.

Dion hasn’t always been the fashion plate she is now ― though if you ask us, the Canadian national treasure cemented her status as a style icon the moment she wore a backwards John Galliano tux at the 1999 Oscars ― and her Instagram account didn’t become a treasure trove of wonderful fashion moments overnight.

For most of her career, the focus was largely on Dion’s powerful voice (and on a smaller scale, her ability to sing-talk her way through life). But all that changed in 2016, when she stepped out in what may have been her most meta outfit ever: an oversized Vetements sweatshirt with an image of the “Titanic” poster printed on it.

That now-iconic fashion moment was the work of stylist Law Roach. Roach, who also works with Zendaya and Ariana Grande, started collaborating with Dion sometime in 2016.

“During my first few interactions with Celine I quickly figured out that she was a really a fashion girl. She loves, loves, loves clothes and she studies the fashion industry,” Roach told InStyle last year, adding that Dion has no fear when it comes to clothing.

“I think that she just never had anyone to really kind of play with her in the way that I do, for a lack of a better phrase,” the stylist added. “When I’m picking an outfit for someone like Celine who has no fear, the sky is really the limit.”

Roach has dressed the star in designs from established labels like Calvin Klein and Saint Laurent, as well as younger labels like Sies Marjan and Off White. Lucky for us, she documents the majority of her enviable ensembles on Instagram, giving us endless style inspiration.