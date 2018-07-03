Judge Says Trump Administration Has To Hand Over More Information About Census Citizenship Question

NEW YORK — A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to disclose more information about its decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census — a small victory for challengers who say adding the question was illegal and officials have not fully disclosed how the decision to include it was made.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Tuesday said government lawyers have to produce a log of all the documents it was withholding and an explanation for why it was doing so. He also ordered the government to add documents from the Commerce and Justice departments explaining the decisions and said he would allow depositions of up to 10 people from both departments.

The decision came in a lawsuit filed on behalf of New York, 17 other states and nine cities challenging the decision. The Department of Commerce, which oversees the census, disclosed over 1,000 pages of records explaining how the decision was made. The challengers said those documents did not fully reveal what Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross took into account when making his decision, especially in light of a June 21 memo that seems to contradict much of the explanation the White House has offered for adding the question.

None of the information disclosed in the lawsuit so far is from before Dec. 12, when the Department of Justice sent a formal request to the Commerce Department to add a citizenship question. Ross testified before Congress that it was that request that initiated the decision. But in the June 21 memo, Ross revealed he had considered adding the question since as early as February 2017 and that he had discussed it with several government officials. He revealed he approached the Department of Justice about making the request.

During a Tuesday hearing on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Furman said it was difficult to believe there were no documents related to the decision from before Dec. 12. He also said it appeared that some of Ross’ statements about how the citizenship question was added were “potentially untrue” and the June 21 memo could be read to suggest that he made the decision to add the citizenship question before the DOJ request. Furman noted that the plaintiffs allege Ross overruled career Census Bureau staffers and that the documents the Justice Department disclosed included almost none from the bureau. The plaintiffs argue that Ross deviated from the standard process for adding questions ― the Census Bureau typically tests questions for years before adding them ― and Furman said the existing record did not have the empirical evidence to show why Ross felt that was justified.

Furman didn’t address the merits of the plaintiffs’ claims on Tuesday but said they had made a sufficient argument to convince him that further disclosure was necessary. While he didn’t immediately reach a final ruling on Tuesday whether the case would be thrown out, he indicated that it was likely to continue at least in part.

The Justice Department has until July 23 to produce the additional documentation.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment on the decision. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.