Cesar Sayoc, 56, of South Florida was arrested on Friday and charged with five federal crimes related to the creation and mailing of the packages, which were sent to individuals critical of President Donald Trump.

A Twitter account believed to be Sayoc’s tweeted at Ritchie on Oct. 11, saying: “So you like make threats.We Unconquered Seminole Tribe will answer your threats.We have nice silent Air boat ride for u here on our land Everglades Swamp .We will see you 4 sure.Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave home.”

Ritchie tweeted that the threat from the Twitter account came after she made an appearance on Fox News. In that same tweet, she shared Twitter’s response to her report of the offending tweet.

Twitter said the account did not violate “Twitter Rules against abusive behavior.”