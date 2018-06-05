Some of the fashion industry’s biggest stars stepped out Monday night for the annual CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum.
While it’s still hard to top Rihanna’s sparkling sheer Adam Selman dress, there were plenty of bold looks on the red carpet that will delight any fashion lover. Standouts included Whoopi Goldberg in her fuchsia suit and matching wide-brimmed hat and Gigi Hadid in a “clash print” Versace catsuit. Naomi Campbell, who won the Fashion Icon award during the event, also looked amazing in her sparkling red fringed Calvin Klein dress.
Check out our picks for the boldest looks of the night, below:
