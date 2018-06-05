STYLE & BEAUTY
06/05/2018 11:01 am ET

The Boldest Looks From The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Gigi Hadid's catsuit was definitely eye-catching.
By Julia Brucculieri

Some of the fashion industry’s biggest stars stepped out Monday night for the annual CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum.

While it’s still hard to top Rihanna’s sparkling sheer Adam Selman dress, there were plenty of bold looks on the red carpet that will delight any fashion lover. Standouts included Whoopi Goldberg in her fuchsia suit and matching wide-brimmed hat and Gigi Hadid in a “clash print” Versace catsuit. Naomi Campbell, who won the Fashion Icon award during the event, also looked amazing in her sparkling red fringed Calvin Klein dress

Check out our picks for the boldest looks of the night, below: 

  • Roberto Rossellini
    Isabella Rossellini's son&nbsp;wore Sies Marjan.
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    Isabella Rossellini's son wore Sies Marjan.
  • Gigi Hadid
    The model sported&nbsp;a busy Versace catsuit.
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    The model sported a busy Versace catsuit.
  • Whoopi Goldberg
    "The View" co-host wore Christian Siriano.&nbsp;
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    "The View" co-host wore Christian Siriano. 
  • Borns
    The singer&nbsp;chose a fuzzy red ensemble.
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    The singer chose a fuzzy red ensemble.
  • Kendall Jenner
    The model&nbsp;wore Alexandre Vauthier.
    Jared Siskin via Getty Images
    The model wore Alexandre Vauthier.
  • Naomi Campbell
    The fashion icon stunned in her fringed Calvin Klein dress that was designed by Raf Simons.
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    The fashion icon stunned in her fringed Calvin Klein dress that was designed by Raf Simons.
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
    The model&nbsp;looked ultra-cool in&nbsp;Altuzarra separates.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    The model looked ultra-cool in Altuzarra separates.
  • Busy Philipps
    The "I Feel Pretty" actress&nbsp;rocked a striking&nbsp;Christian Siriano suit.
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    The "I Feel Pretty" actress rocked a striking Christian Siriano suit.
  • Lupita Nyong'o
    The Oscar-winning actress wore a Versace mini dress.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    The Oscar-winning actress wore a Versace mini dress.
  • Amandla Stenberg
    The actress went bold in a blue suit.&nbsp;
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    The actress went bold in a blue suit. 
  • Alessandra Ambrosio
    The model sparkled in a Tommy Hilfiger blazer dress.
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    The model sparkled in a Tommy Hilfiger blazer dress.
  • Leomie Anderson
    The model&nbsp;rocked bright red tailored separates.
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    The model rocked bright red tailored separates.
  • Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo
    The fashion designer and his wife sported&nbsp;custom Tommy Hilfiger designs, naturally.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    The fashion designer and his wife sported custom Tommy Hilfiger designs, naturally.
  • Shanina Shaik
    The model wore a design by Kobi Halperin.
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    The model wore a design by Kobi Halperin.
  • Daria Strokous
    The model&nbsp;opted for a&nbsp;sheer dress by Jonathan Simkhai.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    The model opted for a sheer dress by Jonathan Simkhai.
  • Kit Keenen and designer Cynthia Rowley
    The mother-daughter duo went for metallics.&nbsp;
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    The mother-daughter duo went for metallics. 
  • Linda Fargo
    Bergdorf Goodman's fashion director wore a polka dotted frock.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Bergdorf Goodman's fashion director wore a polka dotted frock.
  • Issa Rae
    The actress rocked a Serigo Hudson suit onstage.&nbsp;
    Theo Wargo via Getty Images
    The actress rocked a Serigo Hudson suit onstage. 

CONVERSATIONS