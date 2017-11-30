This Guy's Digital Art Looks So Real, People Want To Travel To It

A post shared by Chad Knight (@chadknight) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

Digital 3D artist Chad Knight is straight up fooling people with his photorealistic work.

Knight, a senior 3D design manager at Nike, posts a new piece nearly every day on his Instagram account, mostly of giant, surreal, humanoid figures placed within stunningly realistic natural landscapes. On a few, you’ll zoom in numerous times because you won’t believe they’re not real.

In an interview with Klassik Magazine, Knight said that his influences range from masters of the Renaissance and Baroque periods to other modern and digital artists.

“My art is very much like an encrypted journal that I can share publicly,” Knight said.

And the public response to his Instagram portfolio is a mix of awe and disbelief. “Is this real?” is a common question from his followers. “How the hell do u do these??” asks one follower. “I need to visit this place,” says another.

There are too many to choose from, but here are just a few of Knight’s strikingly imaginative works.

