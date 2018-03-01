ENTERTAINMENT
Chadwick Boseman Surprises Thankful 'Black Panther' Fans

This may make you weep with joy.
By Lee Moran

It’s a surprise these “Black Panther” fans will never forget.

On Wednesday, “The Tonight Show” asked people who loved Marvel’s new superhero movie to explain what it meant to them in front of a promo poster of star Chadwick Boseman.

Unbeknown to them, however, Boseman and host Jimmy Fallon were waiting behind a nearby curtain and listening to their every word.

When the pair eventually walked out, the fans’ reactions were priceless:

Boseman appeared to enjoy himself:

Check out how it went down in the clip above.

 

