PARENTS
11/02/2017 06:11 am ET

Channing Tatum's Daughter Reacts Adorably To Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank

Awwww!

By Lee Moran

Halloween just isn’t the same without Jimmy Kimmel’s annual candy prank, which actor Channing Tatum expertly pulled on his young daughter this week.

With Kimmel currently off to prepare for his son Billy’s second heart surgery, guest host Tatum on Wednesday renewed the comedian’s appeal for folks to fake steal their kids’ hard-earned sweet treats and record their disappointed reactions.

The “Magic Mike” star then revealed what happened when he played the practical joke on his 4-year-old, Everly:

“That’s not funny,” she said, when Tatum eventually revealed that he was only joking.

Awwwwww!

Tatum later shared this clip of Kimmel playing the same stunt on his 3-year-old daughter Jane. The clip, by the way, is equally adorable:

To take part in the prank, upload a video to YouTube with the title “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy.” The best clips will be broadcast later this week.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Kid-Friendly Halloween Decorations
PHOTO GALLERY
Kid-Friendly Halloween Decorations
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Halloween Jimmy Kimmel Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum's Daughter Reacts Adorably To Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank

CONVERSATIONS