Halloween just isn’t the same without Jimmy Kimmel’s annual candy prank, which actor Channing Tatum expertly pulled on his young daughter this week.

With Kimmel currently off to prepare for his son Billy’s second heart surgery, guest host Tatum on Wednesday renewed the comedian’s appeal for folks to fake steal their kids’ hard-earned sweet treats and record their disappointed reactions.

The “Magic Mike” star then revealed what happened when he played the practical joke on his 4-year-old, Everly:

“That’s not funny,” she said, when Tatum eventually revealed that he was only joking.

Awwwwww!

Tatum later shared this clip of Kimmel playing the same stunt on his 3-year-old daughter Jane. The clip, by the way, is equally adorable: