06/19/2018 01:38 pm ET

Charles Barkley Gives Really Awkward Answer On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

The NBA analyst tried to rebound with an even more cringy comeback.
By Ron Dicker

Charles Barkley, who often puts his foot in his mouth, might want to keep it there.

The former NBA star and current TV analyst teamed with colleagues from TNT’s “Inside the NBA” recently on “Celebrity Family Feud.” 

In a clip the show posted Sunday, host Steve Harvey asked Barkley the survey question: “If a man’s zipper breaks in church, what might he use to cover it up?”

Answered Barkley: “A child.”

“Man gonna get us locked up,” Shaquille O’Neal cracked, while cohort Ernie Johnson Jr. playfully attempted to change sides.

Barkley’s clarification was just as awkward: “I meant a baby!”

In the end, he actually got credit for answering correctly, because the survey indicated “person.”

