Charles Barkley Says He Hasn't Worn Underwear In 10 Years

"I feel good about it," the former NBA great, now a TV analyst, told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."
By Ron Dicker

The Round Mound of Rebound likes to be unbound.

Former NBA great Charles Barkley confessed on “The Tonight Show” Thursday that he hasn’t worn underwear in 10 years.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked Barkley about his “tricky relationship” with fellow TNT hoops analyst Shaquille O’Neal, and that segued into O’Neal’s taped inquiry about Barkley going commando on the air.

Barkley fessed up on his avoidance of undies.

“I thought they were unnecessary for spacing the house, so I gathered all my drawers together and had a big ole bonfire,” he said. “I’ve been 10 years without underwear and I feel good about it, Jimmy.”

Check out the underwear segment at the 5:23 mark above. You may never look at Barkley quite the same again.

 

 

