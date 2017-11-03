Charles Barkley Says 'There Is No Such Thing As A Vegetarian'

“NBA on TNT” analyst Charles Barkley apparently has a beef with vegetarians ― they don’t exist in his mind.

“There’s no such thing as a vegetarian,” the outspoken Hall of Famer told TNT host Ernie Johnson, Jr., on Thursday’s broadcast. “Nobody doesn’t like meat, Ernie.”

Johnson then remarked, “Prime form tonight.”

“It’s not a thing,” continued Barkley. “Nobody doesn’t like meat.”

"There's no such thing as a vegetarian." 😂 pic.twitter.com/S0R6V67Z2y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 3, 2017

The conversation got to this absurd place as they discussed San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge, and Barkley went off on a tangent, For The Win reported.