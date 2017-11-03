WEIRD NEWS
Charles Barkley Says 'There Is No Such Thing As A Vegetarian'

What a meathead.

By Ron Dicker
Mitchell Leff via Getty Images
Was Charles Barkley blowing smoke when he said vegetarians don't exist?

“NBA on TNT” analyst Charles Barkley apparently has a beef with vegetarians ― they don’t exist in his mind.

“There’s no such thing as a vegetarian,” the outspoken Hall of Famer told TNT host Ernie Johnson, Jr., on Thursday’s broadcast. “Nobody doesn’t like meat, Ernie.”

Johnson then remarked, “Prime form tonight.”

“It’s not a thing,” continued Barkley. “Nobody doesn’t like meat.”

The conversation got to this absurd place as they discussed San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge, and Barkley went off on a tangent, For The Win reported.

We can’t say for sure if Barkley was serious or just looking for a reaction, but we can assume he’s wrong. According to a Harris Poll, about3 percent of Americans consider themselves full-time vegetarians.

