Charles Barkley Says 'There Is No Such Thing As A Vegetarian'

“NBA on TNT” analyst Charles Barkley apparently has a beef with vegetarians ― they don’t exist in his mind.
“There’s no such thing as a vegetarian,” the outspoken Hall of Famer told TNT host Ernie Johnson, Jr., on Thursday’s broadcast. “Nobody doesn’t like meat, Ernie.”
Johnson then remarked, “Prime form tonight.”
“It’s not a thing,” continued Barkley. “Nobody doesn’t like meat.”
The conversation got to this absurd place as they discussed San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge, and Barkley went off on a tangent, For The Win reported.
We can’t say for sure if Barkley was serious or just looking for a reaction, but we can assume he’s wrong. According to a Harris Poll, about3 percent of Americans consider themselves full-time vegetarians.
