Charles Melton Of 'Riverdale' Apologizes For Fat-Shaming Tweets

“Riverdale” actor Charles Melton said Tuesday that he’s “truly sorry” for sexist and fat-shaming tweets he posted in 2011 and 2012.
“I’m truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt,” Melton, who plays Archie’s jock frenemy, Reggie, on the show, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate.”
The tweets resurfaced recently, prompting backlash from fans.
“Fat chicks need to understand that wearing yoga pants is a privilege, not a right,” Melton wrote in messages that were screengrabbed and widely shared on social media.
Others read: “Big boobs don’t count if your (sic) fat” and “if your (sic) fat, don’t look in the mirror.”
“I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior,” Melton added in his statement. “I’m striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable.”
Melton, who took over the Reggie role from Ross Butler in the CW high school drama’s second season, appeared on “Glee” in 2014 and did a guest stint on “American Horror Story” after that, according to IMDB.
His Twitter account is now private.
A rep for Melton did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.