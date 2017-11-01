'Charlie Bit My Finger' Dad Is Shocked His Video Was In Osama Bin Laden's Collection

When Osama bin Laden wasn’t planning terrorist attacks, such as 9/11, he was apparently watching YouTube videos like “Charlie Bit My Finger.”

And that shocks Howard Davies-Carr, who filmed his son Charlie biting the finger of brother Harry in the now-legendary 2007 viral video.

Turns out “Charlie Bit My Finger” was one of the many videos that Navy SEALs found in bin Laden’s collection when they stormed his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, on May 2, 2011, according to a CIA press release issued Wednesday.

Davies-Carr filmed the 55-second video in May 2007 just to capture a moment in their lives, and he uploaded it only after reviewing it and finding it funny.

It struck a chord with many, ultimately receiving more than 854 million views.

But Davies-Carr told HuffPost exclusively that he had no idea one of the viewers might be the mastermind of one of the worst terrorist attacks on American soil.

“I don’t know how to react,” Davies-Carr said when contacted by phone at his home in London. “It’s hard to take in.

“You never can tell who has a lighter side. It’s hard to imagine he’s planning terrible things one minute and then laughing with his family over this the next.”

Davies-Carr said his sons, 13-year-old Harry and 11-year-old Charlie, aren’t surprised by it because they’re too young to know much about 9/11.

However, his wife’s first reaction was different than his own.

“She wondered, ‘Were they targets?’” he said.

“Charlie Bit My Finger” was, perhaps, the strangest film found in bin Laden’s video stash, which included old Tom & Jerry cartoons, feature films including “Cars” and “Resident Evil,” and a number of crochet tutorials, according to Gizmodo.

Davies-Carr says he’s aware of many high-profile people who’ve seen “Charlie Bit My Finger” but admits bin Laden “is the most notorious.”