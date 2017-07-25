Charlize Theron Reveals She's 'Swum In The Lady Pond'

The Truth About Lesbian Sex

When It's Two Women Together, What Is "Sex"?

Anything we want it to be, honestly. Lesbian sex is about intimacy and pleasure, which is what any kind of sex really should be about. How do you want to connect physically/sexually with this person? What feels good? What turns you on? However lesbians answer those questions is the answer to what constitutes sex when it comes to queer women. -- Jenny Block

