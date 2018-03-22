Charlotte Pence: I Bought The Gay Bunny Book

Charlotte Pence, daughter of Vice President Mike Pence, says she bought the gay parody of her book about the family bunny unveiled on “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday by John Oliver.

“I have bought his book,” she told The Hill. “He’s giving proceeds of the book to charity, and we’re also giving proceeds of our book to charity, so I really think that we can all get behind it.”

Pence wrote and her mother, Karen Pence, illustrated Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President about the family rabbit and Instagram star.

In the “Last Week Tonight” version, penned by show writer Jill Twiss and illustrated by EG Keller, Marlon Bundo is gay and persecuted by a stinkbug with a strong resemblance to Mike Pence, who is notoriously hostile to LBGTQ issues.

Proceeds from the Pence family book will benefit Tracy’s Kids, an art program for children with cancer, and A21, which fights human trafficking. Sales of the “Last Week Tonight” version will fund the Trevor Project, which supports LGBTQ youth, as well as the AIDS United charity.

“I also want to support those charities,” Charlotte Pence told The Hill. “I really mean that.”

The “Last Week Tonight” book shot to #1 on the Amazon children’s books bestsellers chart and as of early Wednesday, remains in that position despite being out of stock. The Kindle version is #2 while the Pence family’s book is at #3.

Pence said there was room for both Bundo books.