Charlotte Rae, Housemother From ‘The Facts Of Life,' Dead At 92

Charlotte Rae, best known as the matriarch on “The Facts of Life,” died Sunday in Los Angeles, according to several media reports. She was 92.

The actress, whose career on screen and stage spanned more than six decades, charmed audiences as housemother Edna Garrett on the show, a spinoff of “Diff’rent Strokes.” She garnered two Tony nominations and an Emmy nod, had guest roles on dozens of television shows and was featured in films like Woody Allen’s “Bananas” and the 1979 adaptation of “Hair.”

Rae was born in Milwaukee in 1926 as Charlotte Rae Lubotsky but dropped her last name as she moved into acting and performing on the radio. She later gained national attention for her supporting role on “Diff’rent Strokes” before pitching Garrett as the centerpiece of a spinoff series that would become “The Facts of Life.”

Rae starred in the series for seven seasons as a kooky mentor to the students at a fictional all-girls boarding school.

Sony is currently in talks to reboot the franchise.

Rae, left, starred as Mrs. Edna Garrett on "The Facts of Life" for seven seasons. The show was a spinoff after her character became a breakout role on "Diff'rent Strokes."

Rae revealed last year that she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

“At the age of 91, I have to make up my mind. I’m not in any pain right now. I’m feeling so terrific and so glad to be above ground,” Rae told People Magazine. “Now I have to figure out whether I want to go have treatment again to opt for life. I love life. I’ve had a wonderful one already. I have this decision to make.”

She previously battled pancreatic cancer in private, telling the outlet that the public was unaware she was undergoing chemotherapy until she announced her recovery.

“I had beautiful wigs,” Rae said.

The actress released a memoir in 2015 called “The Facts of My Life” in which she recounted the challenges faced by her family.