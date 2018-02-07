'Charmed' Reboot To Feature A Lesbian Sister

Halliwell it’s about time.
The CW’s “Charmed” reboot is inching closer to actually happening now that descriptions of the three sisters at the center of the magic, mayhem and ― judging by the original series ― leprechauns have been released.
The network announced last month that “a fierce, funny, feminist reboot” of long-running fantasy series was in development with “Jane the Virgin” writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin at the helm. The Charmed Ones will still be three young women who discover they’re witches.
Perhaps most notably, one of the sisters will be a “strong-willed feminist” lesbian named Mel with a police detective girlfriend. According to TVLine, which first reported the news, the network is looking to cast actresses of “all ethnicities” for the central roles.
The CW is also seeking a “devilishly handsome” actor to play a Whitelighter a la Leo (Brian Krause) in the former WB series.
Read the full character descriptions per TVLine below:
MACY | A witty, intense science nerd, Macy — who is in her late 20s — is a Ph.D. in quantum physics who’s moving with her boyfriend Galvin to Hilltowne, Michigan, to work in the university lab. Macy has reason to believe that she is the sister of Mel and Madison. Her power is telekinesis.
MEL PRUITT | A strong-willed feminist, she feels deeply and is a bit controlling. Mel — who is in her mid 20s and a lesbian — is the sister of Madison. In the wake of a tragic accident, the grieving Mel becomes angry, defiantly unkempt, even violent, pushing away those who might help her, including her girlfriend, Detective Soo Jin. Mel’s power is time-freezing.
MADISON PRUITT | Mel’s younger sister (she’s 18-ish), an athletic (pilates, cheerleading) college student pledging a sorority, Madison is the opposite of her feminist sister with a desire to fit in. Madison is horrified to learn she is a witch. Her power is hearing people’s thoughts.
The reboot has received a less-than-stellar reception from the original series’ stars, with actress Holly Marie Combs leading the charge.
The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Twitter after the casting descriptions were announced Wednesday to slam the reboot for having “nothing to do with our legacy.”
She wrote, “It’s official. They really have never watched it.”
So perhaps it will take more than the Power of Three to get Combs ― or Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan, who’ve also expressed concerns about the reboot ― to return.