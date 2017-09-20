HOME & LIVING
29 Budget-Friendly Sites To Find Cheap Home Decor

Because nobody needs to know how much you pay for toss pillows and wall art.
By Brittany Nims
Though there are loads of sites to snag discount furniture, it seems finding cheap and inexpensive home decor is its own unique challenge. 

From finding cheap rugs and expensive-looking coffee tables, to snagging affordable mid-century furniture styles, the online options are endless for home design enthusiasts. That’s why we’ve cut through the clutter to find 29 of the best sites to buy cheap home decor, because who really needs to know how much you spend on toss pillows and wall art? 

Check out our favorite destinations for affordable home decor below

  • 1 Fab
    Fab
    Fab has an eclectic collection of products and home goods designed by new and exciting artists, as well as fun and unique accent pieces. Shop Fab's collection
  • 2 H&M Home
    HM
    You probably think of cheap, fast-fashion clothing when you think of H&M, but the retailer has made a name for itself in the home space in recent years, carrying a large selection of top quality interior designs and decors. Shop H&M's home collection
  • 3 Gilt
    Gilt
    Gilt provides designer labels at discount prices, and is known for its daily flash sales. The site carries a variety of design products, from apparel and accessories, to furniture and home decor. Shop Gilt's collection
  • 4 Etsy
    Etsy
    Etsy's peer-to-peer marketplace allows designers, artisans and curators to share their collections with shoppers looking for hyper-specific purchases. Etsy is sure to carry unique items for every budget level. Shop Etsy's collection.
  • 5 AllModern
    AllModern
    AllModern's goal is to make design more accessible to everybody, by bringing together a catalog of on-trend products at every price point. Shop AllModern's collection
  • 6 Chairish
    Chairish
    Chairish is an online vintage furniture, art and home accessories curated marketplace for design lovers. Though prices can be steep for high-end designer products, it's a great destination to scour unique designs at lower-than-market prices. Shop Charish's collection
  • 7 Dormify
    Dormify
    Dormify originally started as a content-only blog for dorm decorating advice and grew into a one-stop-shop for trend-driven decor items. Though their products are geared toward college-aged students and dorm life, there are quality, affordable items across the site for every taste. Shop Dormify's collection
  • 8 HauteLook
    HauteLook
    HauteLook was acquired by Nordstrom in 2011, and prioritizes style on a budget, from clothing, shoes, beauty and home decor. Shop HauteLook's collection
  • 9 Target
    Target
    While Target has always been a great go-to for home basics like towels, kitchenwares and sheets, the retailer has really stepped up its game in the trendy home decor space recently, including the launch of a new small-space line called Project 62. You're sure to find something you love under budget. Shop Target's collection. 
  • 10 Wayfair
    Wayfair
    What can we say that hasn't already been said about Wayfair? The retailer sells literally thousands of products at all price points. Shop Wayfair's collection.
  • 11 The Home Depot
    Home Depot
    Though The Home Depot is mostly associated with the DIY crowd, it's also a great destination for basic home decor essentials, like lamp fixtures, benches, toss pillows, rugs, baskets and decor furniture. Check out The Home Depot's collection
  • 12 Urban Outfitters
    Urban Outfitters
    Urban Outfitters is the lesser-expensive boho counterpart to Free People and Anthropologie (all owned by the same URBN portfolio). Though perhaps best known for its boho lifestyle clothing, the retailer also has an outstanding collection of creative and unique home items that'll make your space stand out. Shop Urban Outfitters's collection
  • 13 Joss and Main
    Joss and Main
    Joss and Main is a division of Wayfair, which means you're guaranteed to get stylish items at incredible prices. Shop Joss and Main's collection
  • 14 Society6
    Society6
    Society6 is home to hundreds of thousands of global artists selling their original work on every kind of home decor imaginable, from tapestries, to throw pillows, to phone cases to rugs. Shop Society6's collection.
  • 15 World Market
    World Market
    First opening in 1958, World Market quickly became -- and still is -- a destination for shoppers seeking original and handmade items from around the world. Shop World Market's collection
  • 16 Amazon
    Amazon
    Amazon is rapidly becoming a one-stop-shop for everything home and lifestyle, including unique and trendy decor. Plus, you can't beat 2-day shipping with Amazon Prime. Shop Amazon's collection
  • 17 Hayneedle
    Hayneedle
    Hayneedle started in 2002 as hammocks.com, but quickly evolved into an indoor decor and outdoor living destination for shoppers. Since, Hayneedle has been acquired by Jet.com, giving the site the ability to easily distribute and scale is wide selection of exclusive designs, discount products for every budget and style. Shop Hayneedle's collection
  • 18 Nordstrom Rack
    Nordstrom Rack
    Nordstrom Rack is Nordstrom's solution to bring branded clothing and accessories to its consumers at a large discount. Shop Nordstrom Rack's collection
  • 19 Modcloth
    Modcloth
    You might not think of Modcloth as a place to snag inexpensive and cute home decor, but the vintage-inspired retailer also carries an incredibly unique selection of gifts for the home and beyond. Shop Modcloth's home collection
  • 20 I Want One Of Those
    IWOOT
    I Want One Of Those (IWOOT) is a British online retailer that offers a wide selection of homeware, gadgets, toys and office accessories at affordable prices. It's also a great destination for gift-givers. Shop IWOOOT's collection
  • 21 Light In The Box
    Light In The Box
    This international retailer delivers lifestyle products to consumers around the world. Though their collection is a little overwhelming to dig through, if you're looking for something specific, you're likely to find it at a good price. Shop Light In The Box's collection
  • 22 Lumens
    Lumens
    Lumens, best known for its modern lighting and fans items, is also a great destination for trendy home decor at low prices. Shop Lumens's collection
  • 23 Century 21
    Century 21
    Century 21 is a chain of department stores across the northeastern U.S., and is now an NYC retail icon known for its designer brands and discount prices. Think of it as Manhattan's version of a TJ Maxx. Shop Century 21's collection
  • 24 Lulu and Georgia
    Lulu and Georgia
    Lulu and Georgia has deep design roots -- founded by one of the heirs to luxury flooring company Decorative Carpets. Lulu and Georgia "upgrade your space" mentality aims to bring the perfect find to everyone. Though their prices are a bit steeper than others on this list, they're a good start to find design inspiration and snag the occasion sale item. Shop Lulu and Georgia's collection.
  • 25 Big Lots
    Big Lots
    Big Lots is a department store that specializes in closed our or overstocked furniture, housewares and home decor items. Though the selection isn't necessarily unique and one-of-a-kind, it's a great one-stop-shop for budget-conscious shoppers or for snagging inexpensive essentials like rugs and toss pillows. Shop Big Lots's collection
  • 26 Walmart
    Walmart
    This mega-retailer, though perhaps not the best destination for one-of-a-kind items, is a good destination for incredibly inexpensive decor staples, like drapery rods, kitchen towels, lamps and rugs, among other essentials. Plus, thanks to its recent purchase of Jet.com, the site now offers free two-day shipping in a direct competition to Amazon. Shop Walmart's collection
  • 27 Cotton On: Typo
    Cotton On: Typo
    This Australian retailer is focused mostly on fashion endeavors, but the site's home decor section, Typo, carries a selection of decor essentials you can't pass up. Shop Typo's collection
  • 28 TJ Maxx
    TJ Maxx
    This department store chain, also part of the HomeGoods, Marshalls and Sierra Trading Post collection, carries designer and trend items at prices lower than other retailers. Though half the fun of shopping at TJ Maxx is walking in with one item in mind, and walking out with a handful of must-haves, it's a good online destination for home owners looking for design inspiration. Shop TJ Maxx's collection
  • 29 Uncommon Goods
    Uncommon Goods
    Uncommon Goods prides itself on featuring products with a unique story. The site carries one-of-a-kind home design and decor purchases, as well as incredibly fun and unique gift ideas. Shop Uncommon Goods's collection

