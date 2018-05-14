HUFFPOST FINDS
14 Cheap But Quality Graduation Announcements

Quality graduation invites that won't cost a fortune.
By Amanda Pena

Graduation season can be somewhat of a pricey affair. While every grad is in desperate need of cash, they also want a little something extra to help them on their way to adulthood. And we’re not even talking about the party that you’re about to throw them.

If there’s any place to easily cut costs, make it the graduation invite. Buy a print for less than $10 and make the rest on your own, or find some inexpensive customizable cards for less than $1 each.

Below, we’ve found 14 cheap but quality graduation announcements:

    Etsy
    Instant download is $8. Then print it however you'd like. Get it on Etsy.
    Etsy
    Instant download is $7. Then print it however you'd like. Get it on Etsy.
    Snapfish
    Set of 20 flat photo cards, 5x7, starting at $1.85. Save 70% on 5x7 standard cardstock flat card with SPRINGCARD. Ends May 31. Get it on Snapfish.
    Minted
    55 Graduation Announcement Postcards at 1.38 ea. Get it on Minted.
    Etsy
    Starting at $1 each. Get it on Etsy.
    Etsy
    Two-sided instant download is $15. Then print it however you'd like. Get it on Etsy.
    Etsy
    1 @ $.60+. Get it on Etsy.
    Snapfish
    Set of 20 flat photo cards, 5x7, starting at $1.85. Save 70% on 5x7 standard cardstock flat card with SPRINGCARD. Ends May 31. Get it on Snapfish.
    Minted
    55 Graduation Announcement Postcards at 1.38 ea. Get it on Minted.
    Minted
    55 Graduation Announcement Postcards at 1.38 ea. Get it on Minted.
    Etsy
    Instant download is $15. Then print it however you'd like. Get it on Etsy.
    Minted
    55 Graduation Announcement Postcards at 1.38 ea. Get it on Minted.
    Minted
    55 Graduation Announcement Postcards at 1.38 ea. Get it on Minted.
    Minted
    55 Graduation Announcement Postcards at 1.38 ea. Get it on Minted.

