POLITICS
03/06/2018 10:38 pm ET

Chelsea Clinton Isn’t Letting Ivanka Trump Off The Hook

"I have not spoken with her in a long time," Clinton said of Trump, who had been a friend.
By Rebecca Shapiro

Chelsea Clinton has defended President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, from criticism, but when it comes to his eldest daughter, Ivanka, the former first daughter feels differently. 

In an interview with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, Clinton said Ivanka Trump, in her role as a White House adviser to the president, is fair game for criticism.

“I think anyone who works for the president certainly should expect to be scrutinized for whatever decisions not only he or she is making, but whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day,” she said. 

Clinton said she and Ivanka Trump were friends before the election, but that they had not spoken in a long time. 

“It’s clear that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with,” she added. “I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump.”

As recently as last month, Ivanka Trump avoided answering a question from NBC News by saying it was “inappropriate to ask a daughter.” NBC’s Peter Alexander had asked her if she believed the multiple women accusing her father of sexual misconduct.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” she said.

Critics were quick to pounce on that response, considering Ivanka Trump is an official White House adviser who travels around the world representing the United States.

Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Stephen Colbert Ivanka Trump Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton Isn’t Letting Ivanka Trump Off The Hook
CONVERSATIONS