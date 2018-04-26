Chelsea Clinton Wrote To Ronald Reagan About Nazis When She Was 5

Chelsea Clinton stood up for what she believed was right even as a preschooler, she revealed on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”

The former first daughter recalled writing to then-President Ronald Reagan when she was 5 years old to warn him that the Nazis in the hit musical movie “The Sound of Music” did “not look like very nice people.”

“Please don’t go to their cemetery,” she added in her note, in an apparent reference to Reagan’s controversial 1985 visit to the Bitburg war cemetery, where some German Nazi troops are buried.

Clinton said the failure of Reagan’s office to respond to her letter was “devastating.” She said she decorated it with her favorite heart and rainbow stickers “for goodwill.”

The experience inspired Clinton to help change policy when her father Bill Clinton became president in 1993. At her request, the White House set up a special children’s correspondence unit so every child would be guaranteed a response to their letters.

Clinton said she’s not sure if the unit continues under President Donald Trump.