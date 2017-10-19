Chelsea Handler Quits Netflix Show For A Very Political Reason

Chelsea Handler is quitting her weekly talk show on Netflix.

The comedian revealed via Twitter on Wednesday that she wouldn’t return for a third season of “Chelsea” in 2018, and was instead turning to political activism.

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me,” Handler wrote. “From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation.”

Handler said she would devote “as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen.” She said she would work to get more females elected to public office, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women’s rights.

Handler said she plans to travel the country, speaking to people to gain “a better understanding of our political divide.” That concept will form the basis of a documentary for Netflix, and she will retain a relationship with the streaming service.

The current season of weekly hour-long “Chelsea” episodes will continue to stream until the end of 2017.

The show has received mixed reviews. Still, Handler’s fans used Twitter to express their sadness at the news ― and also thanked the comedian for “standing up for a greater cause.”

I’m sad to read this because I love @Chelseashow, but good for @chelseahandler for standing up for a greater cause. Thank you! https://t.co/ZkbcKEoVAs — Trey Serna (@TreySerna) October 18, 2017

We need your voice, Miss Handler. We need your wisdom. But if you're out there doing great things to bring about change, I am thankful! — Jim Jenkins (@JJMD62) October 18, 2017