Chelsea Manning To Run For U.S. Senate In Maryland

“Like far too many people in prison, particularly transgender women, Chelsea Manning has had to survive unthinkable violence throughout the seven years of her incarceration,” Chase Strangio, staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement following her release from prison. “Finally, she will be leaving prison and building a life beyond the physical walls of the many sites of her detention. It is a remarkable gift to the world that Chelsea will be able to grow and fight alongside us for justice.”